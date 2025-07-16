Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Appalling No One Fired for Secret Service Lapses

Sunday marked the first anniversary of the assassination attempt on then-candidate Donald Trump when he was struck in the ear by a bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania. Former volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed in the attack.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee released its final report this week. The report detailed the failures of the Secret Service at the Trump rally.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that "it is just appalling that in the end, no one was fired for this."

"I had to send subpoenas to the Secret Service because they wouldn't even let me know if anybody had been disciplined. After I subpoenaed the records to see if anybody was disciplined — they were given two weeks of no pay."

Paul said there should be more accountability.

"But the guy that was a supervisor in the tent who, with about 45 seconds to go, was told a man was on a roof — who didn't tell the people around the president to immediately take him off the stage — no punishment. He was allowed to retire with no punishment," Paul said on "Greg Kelly Reports."

Paul, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, noted that no one at the Secret Service "ever did admit to their culpability in such a bad situation and near tragedy for the president." He said, "But what a real tragedy it was for the president's supporter that was killed."

