Sen. Rand Paul to Newsmax: Neither Left Nor Right Should Decide Truth

Neither the left nor the right should be in charge of deciding for Americans what the truth is, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., tells Newsmax, adding that there are plenty of sources of information for them to hear all sides and make informed decisions on their own.

The Biden administration's recent announcement of a new Disinformation Governance Board to be run by the Department of Homeland Security has drawn the ire of conservatives and libertarians. But Paul said Tuesday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance" he has also seen some proposals on the internet from people on the right to set up boards to oversee the internet and make it fair.

"I worry about that as well," Paul said, "because I think we think, oh, the right wing is not being treated fairly on the internet. We're going to have a government board to make the internet fair."

Paul said he doesn't want to see either party taking control of what the truth is.

"I don't want any politician of any stripe in charge of speech," he told host Eric Bolling. "I promise you, we have enough choices. In fact, we have more choices than we have ever had."

In the 1970s there were three major networks giving American information, he noted; now there is Newsmax and others on the right, CNN and MSNBC and others on the left in just television alone, not to mention the internet, radio and podcasts.

"I'm not for rules that say CNN can't propagate untruth," Paul said. "Change the channel. We have choices and really, most of us find the truth by hearing a variety of voices and coming to the truth by listening to both sides and figuring out which side presents the better case."

