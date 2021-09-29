Sen. Rand Paul to Newsmax: Dems Have to Go Alone on Spending, Debt

Democrats, pushed by the progressive, Green New Deal flank of the party, are attempting to tax and spend America into a new era, so they should not expect any Republican support on an agenda that is all "their own," according to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

"They have to do it all on their own, and I think it's appropriate, because it should be their responsibility, because they're the ones spending all the money," Paul told Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

Whether it is raising the debt ceiling, or attempting to push through $3.5 trillion in more spending on a budget reconciliation bill to pass with only Democrat votes, Paul said they planned it this way, so do not ask for GOP votes to raise the debt ceiling.

"I think the Republicans in the Senate will stay together on it, and the Democrats, if they're going to spend all this money, they're going to get no help from the Republicans raising the debt ceiling," he added.

Some moderate Democrats might move to cut the spending in the budget, but Paul still predicts Democrats are going to have to not only pay for their tax-and-spend agenda, but all Americans are going to pay.

"In the end, it won't be as bad of a package, but they're going to raise taxes, there's going to be higher unemployment, there's going to be inflation," Paul said. "A lot of bad things are going to come from what they're trying to do to the country."

The Senate has already passed $1.2 trillion in infrastructure, along with multiple big-ticket COVID-19 relief packaged in the past two years, but any future spending needs to be paid for, Paul insisted.

"I think we can afford infrastructure in our country, but it should be paid for," he said. "The infrastructure bill wasn't paid for – some of it was paid for, but most of it wasn't. Most of it will be borrowed.

"I think we shouldn't be borrowing extraordinary amounts. Our country can borrow a certain amount, but we were already borrowing $1 trillion dollars a year before we got to COVID and before we got to infrastructure."

In moving Americans to support infrastructure, Democrats asked the question by leaving out the actual cost to Americans, Paul lamented, saying that "would be a more honest discussion."

"We say, 'do you want new roads?' And everybody says, 'yeah, we love road; we want more roads,'" Paul said.

"'Do you want to be paying taxes?'

"'No way!''

And, what's worse, Democrats have capitalized on that vulnerability in their pitch for the massive social benefits package, suggesting it can be done without consequences.

"It's even worse than that: The Democrats now say anything is infrastructure, so daycare is infrastructure, community college is infrastructure, reparations for slavery is infrastructure – everything is," Paul warned.

"So, it's going to lead to real problems. We have to be wary of them borrowing and spending so much money."

Even if the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill somehow is reduced to $1.5 trillion, Paul noted, "they are going to spend and borrow more money than we have in the history of our country," when you include the American Rescue Plan in March and infrastructure.

"It's an extraordinary amount of money, and what will happen is, we'll have inflation," Paul concluded. "So people will say, 'oh, I got free money from the government!'

"But then they'll notice that their prices have risen so much, that they're not any better off at the end of the year – maybe they're poorer at the end of the year because of generalized inflation."

