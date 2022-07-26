Sen. Paul to Newsmax: There Is a Deep State

Members of the FBI letting politics get in the way of gathering information ''can't be tolerated,'' Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

''We can't have members of the FBI cherry-picking information,'' Paul said on ''Rob Schmitt Tonight.'' ''They're supposed to gather the information, not sift through it and sort it out according to their politics,'' he added.

This comes as Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, stated in a letter Monday to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray that whistleblowers have been claiming that the FBI tried to discredit or downplay any possibly damaging information on Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son.

Schmitt read part of the letter on air, which stated that ''FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten opened an assessment which was used by a FBI Headquarters (''FBI HQ'') team to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation and caused investigative activity to cease.''

''The person should be immediately fired,'' Paul responded. ''There should be zero tolerance for it.''

When Schmitt asked about an Axios report about former President Donald Trump's plan, should he regain the presidency, to gut the bureaucracy, Paul responded:

''There is a deep state. When people try to say there's not a deep state, they're not paying attention. The deep state is these intelligence officials who have political bias or around from administration to administration. They don't change. They stay there for a decade upon decade, but they're using their power their office to actually undermine democracy.''

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!