Rand Paul to Newsmax: Narrative of GOP Voter Suppression 'a Pack of Lies'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the narrative of voter suppression by Republican Party elected officials spread by the left and the media is ''a pack of lies,'' citing that the Black population votes at about the same rate as the white population.

''But it's not really about that,'' Paul said on ''Spicer & Co.'' ''They're lying. They're lying to the public and saying this is about racial disparity when in reality, it's about trying to set the system up where they can game it through mail-in voting by embedding people into the electoral system that will basically try to get out certain people to vote and exclude other people from voting.''

''So really, this is about gamesmanship and has nothing to do with anything noble or lofty, like voting rights. But it's amazing that they can try to play a game like this and expect people to buy into it.''

Paul, a certified doctor in ophthalmology, implied that the Biden administration's changing its tune on supporting in-person schooling was too little, too late.

''Even if you look back to ... the very first COVID virus that we had ... it turns out that it's not very deadly for children. Sweden has kept their schools [sic] open the entire time. They don't wear masks, and what they found is that no children died. Not one [child] in the whole country of Sweden — 1.8 million kids. Not one child died,'' Paul said.

He also said that there was ''no science'' to having children wear masks.

''Here's the truth of the matter,'' Paul said. ''When we've studied sort of mask mandates, there's no evidence that they lower the incidents. When we study having schools where some kids were masked, and some don't, there's no difference in the incidents.''

