Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Need Stick & Carrot With China

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that threatening or scolding China as a means of bending them to our will is not as effective as the stick and carrot approach.

Paul joined "Eric Bolling The Balance" to react to the Biden administration threatening China over the weekend if its companies support Russia's war against Ukraine. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of "significant consequences" during remarks made in China.

"Well, there's a stick and a carrot. I mean, you tell China — and you're right, China owns a lot of different companies that are involved here — you tell them they can't do it or else, well, I don't know that that necessarily is the way they're going to respond to that," Paul told Bolling. "That's the stick, where's the carrot?

"Every day we're doing something more to separate ourselves from China. You can argue the rightness or wrongness of that, but as we separate from them and as we sanction them and as we do less business with them, we have less influence actually," Paul added.

A key is to have something to trade, Paul said.

"Now threatening to do some of those things and not doing them; so, for example, we could say to China we're considering, you know, dissolving these trade arrangements, but we might not if you don't supply weapons to Ukraine; we might consider keeping some of these trade arrangements," Paul said. "Then you have something that you have to trade.

"But just scolding China like a teenage child, they're going to react like a teenage child. And to the scolding they're going to, you know, say whatever, do whatever you want. We're going to do whatever we want, and we continue to separate," Paul added.

China's trade with Russia has more than doubled since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but China is also trying to expand market share to the West.

"There needs to be more discussion of the tradeoffs of continuing trade versus not continuing trade and what China is willing to do," Paul said. "Are they willing to behave and be a country, a civilized nation with regard to, you know, the virus that began in Wuhan? Are we able to get some arrangements by saying, 'We'll continue this if you do that.'

"That's what we should be doing, but just threatening them or scolding them will have no effect."

