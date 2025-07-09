WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rand paul | budget | deficit | tax cuts | spending

Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Congress Needs a Spine to Fix Deficit

By    |   Wednesday, 09 July 2025 08:26 PM EDT

Last week, President Donald Trump signed his One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law, and the administration celebrated what it claims is the largest tax cut in history for middle-class Americans.

Despite the bill's promises, fiscal hawks are concerned the bill does nothing to address the spiraling deficit.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that while he supports the tax cuts in the legislation, "Congress needs to grow a spine and actually cut spending."

"I'm kind of doubtful, unless you have new people. The same people up here showed a serious lack of courage. You know, one of the things that united Republicans as much as 10 years ago was repealing 'Obamacare,' but part of Obamacare was expanding Medicaid and having the federal government pay for the whole bill."

"Well, we tried to cap that in this bill, and we lost about 10 Republicans in the Senate and maybe 20 in the House, because they were afraid of their own shadow and said, Oh, we can't have the states pay their fair share,'" Paul said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

The senator said the problem with the government's budget is that "the federal government has no money."

"We have to borrow it from China to pay for Medicaid. We're 2 trillion [dollars] in the hole every year. So do I expect them to grow a spine in the near future? Probably not, but I will continue to work with them to try to do the best we can, given the modicum of courage that we have up here.

"But I'll also continue to be hopeful. The tax cuts will help us, and I'm hoping the first big bill, even though it's going to add to the debt — I'm hoping it will spur economic growth from the tax cuts."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that while he supports the tax cuts in President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was signed into law next week, "Congress needs to grow a spine and actually cut spending."
rand paul, budget, deficit, tax cuts, spending
441
2025-26-09
Wednesday, 09 July 2025 08:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved