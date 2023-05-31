×
Tags: rand paul | biden | comer | wray | fbi | subpoena

Rand Paul to Newsmax: Biden Admin Errs by Stalling Release of FBI Doc

By    |   Wednesday, 31 May 2023 09:23 PM EDT

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday the Biden administration goofed by stalling the release of an unclassified FBI document that a federal whistleblower alleges implicates Joe Biden in a criminal bribery scheme when he was vice president.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, issued a subpoena May 3 to compel the FBI to hand over the document, an FD-1023 form; after repeated delays, Comer threatened FBI Director Christopher Way with a charge of contempt of Congress if the document wasn't handed over.

Comer said Wednesday he talked to Wray on the phone and Wray confirmed the existence of the document but would not turn it over. Comer said if the form is not turned over in line with the subpoena, he will begin contempt of Congress proceedings.

"I think the mistake the Biden administration made is in hiding and delaying this," Paul told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "It's eventually going to come out. The House is going to get this information, but it's going to come out closer and closer to the next presidential election.

"I think they would have been smarter letting it come out sooner and not appearing to obstruct it because now it's a political issue, and I think it will be worse for Biden in the end."

Paul said this has become one of the higher-profile standoffs he has seen between the executive branch and Congress in "a very long time." He added he thinks at some level, the threat of contempt of Congress will have some effect on Wray.

"Christopher Wray does not want to appear to be acting outside the law," Paul said. "I think in many ways he wants to guard his reputation. So I think it will have some effect.

"Will there be somebody going to jail? Not necessarily. But I think the information is going to get out."
 

