Sen. Paul to Newsmax: 'Real Question' If Fauci Is Paid Off

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that it is a "real question" if money played an influence on changing the position of White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on the efficacy of natural immunity.

"Well, there's a real question. And I've wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt that he's not personally, you know, being financially enriched by this. But some people are," Paul said while appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"So, for example, when the CEO of Pfizer tells you, 'You need a fourth or a fifth vaccine,' we should discount him completely because he's motivated by monetary interests. He's not a disinterested participant in the debate."

Paul emphasized the importance of "questioning the motivations of people," no matter what position of authority they may be in. He also drew attention to what he called the "darker side" of Fauci.

"If you are a scientist, and you disagree with him, my goodness, the hammer comes down. They will take you down," the Kentucky senator said of Fauci and the medical establishment.

"So, there is a darker side to this, and I think as people become more aware of how much he's covered up the origins of this virus, how much he's covered up his responsibility in funding the lab in Wuhan ... that's going to come out," he continued.

The senator also drew attention to claims EcoHealth Alliance was given over $100 million in grants in exchange for an invitation to the exclusive Cosmos Club, an allegation he initially pointed out through his Twitter account on March 31.

"How did they get their money? Or how did they get more of it?" Paul asked rhetorically. "They thought that maybe wining and dining people like Dr. Fauci and people who make decisions on research grants at the Cosmos Club might be a way to do it."

"Maybe science isn't about science, but it's also about wine, cheese, and it's also about people greasing the skids with cocktail parties," he added.

