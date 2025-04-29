Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Not Alone in Doubts About Tariffs

While much of the GOP has rallied around President Donald Trump's unconventional use of reciprocal tariffs in his effort to reset global trade, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday he is "not alone" in opposing the president's import taxes.

"Right now, the tariffs are done under an emergency order, which lasts as long as maybe Trump is president, although there's some question of whether or not they're legal because Congress isn't passing them. Are people really going to build a $100 billion blast furnace for a steel manufacturing plant based on tariffs that, in all likelihood go away with the next president?" Paul said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

The senator from Kentucky urged the president to go through Congress to make the widespread changes necessary, noting that such extreme adjustments in manufacturing and trade need to be done "in a more orderly fashion."

"I'm not alone in having my doubts about this. If you look at the marketplace, $6.6 trillion was lost in two days because investors, self-interested, often very well-informed folks, all decided they were scared to death of these tariffs and what they might do to the economy, to the world's economy," Paul added.

