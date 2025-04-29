WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rand paul | 100 days | donald trump | tariffs | china | trade

Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Not Alone in Doubts About Tariffs

By    |   Tuesday, 29 April 2025 05:11 PM EDT

While much of the GOP has rallied around President Donald Trump's unconventional use of reciprocal tariffs in his effort to reset global trade, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday he is "not alone" in opposing the president's import taxes.

"Right now, the tariffs are done under an emergency order, which lasts as long as maybe Trump is president, although there's some question of whether or not they're legal because Congress isn't passing them. Are people really going to build a $100 billion blast furnace for a steel manufacturing plant based on tariffs that, in all likelihood go away with the next president?" Paul said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

The senator from Kentucky urged the president to go through Congress to make the widespread changes necessary, noting that such extreme adjustments in manufacturing and trade need to be done "in a more orderly fashion."

"I'm not alone in having my doubts about this. If you look at the marketplace, $6.6 trillion was lost in two days because investors, self-interested, often very well-informed folks, all decided they were scared to death of these tariffs and what they might do to the economy, to the world's economy," Paul added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
While much of the GOP has rallied around President Donald Trump's unconventional use of reciprocal tariffs in his effort to reset global trade, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday he is "not alone" in opposing the president's import taxes.
rand paul, 100 days, donald trump, tariffs, china, trade
339
2025-11-29
Tuesday, 29 April 2025 05:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved