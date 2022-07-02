Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Hutchinson Hearing a 'Sham'

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks at the Capitol conducted a "sham of a hearing" with the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's allegations about former President Donald Trump's behavior, Rep. Ralph Norman said on Newsmax Saturday.

"For a year-and-a-half, to bring this to the midterms," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "They think this is going to divert the attention for the total shambles that this country is in [under] this administration."

Norman attacked Hutchinson's testimony claiming that Trump went on the attack against members of his Secret Service detail when they refused to take him to the Capitol, including her statements that she was told that he tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limousine and that he'd reached for the throat of an agent, both claims the agents have denied.

"I mean to not even be in the car and to make these kinds of claims, and for the committee to not interview the Secret Service agents that were there shows what a sham it is," said Norman. "So the public sees through it ... that's why the viewership is way down, and we still don't know if those agents will come in to testify."

Meanwhile, this past week the Supreme Court ruled that President Joe Biden can end Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy, which keeps immigrants out of the country while their appeals are still pending, and Norman said that it is clear that the Biden administration "has no intentions of doing anything but doing away with America's sovereignty."

"Last month was an all-time high of encounters, close to 240,000," said Norman. "By doing away with this 'remain in Mexico' policy, it's just going to further add to the people coming to this country illegally."

He noted that the Border Patrol says it has more than 400,000 cases in its backlog, and added that the country "does not deserve" what the administration is doing to its sovereignty.

"For the sake of power, [Biden] thinks to get as many illegals in this country as he can," said Norman.

The court also made a ruling that narrows the scope of the Clean Air Act and the Environmental Protection Agency, putting matters back into the hands of Congress, and Norman welcomed that move.

"The EPA has long overreached where they should be going," said Norman. "They're unelected bureaucrats who Congress needs to rein in. You can't give them free rein on power, and that's what they have ... it's costing this country on top of everything else a tremendous amount of money, and it's needless."

Norman also on Saturday called on further protections for Supreme Court justices after the outcry and protests over the ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

"Who would have thought that Merrick Garland as attorney general would allow protesters to break the law?" said Norman. "They need to be arrested. There have to be consequences, and this administration again shows it's a rogue administration who lets them break the law with impunity."

The congressman said, meanwhile, that the rising prices of gasoline and the shortage of food in groceries are the main concerns for his constituents.

"You know the price [of gas] nationwide?" asked Norman. "It's $4.82, and in South Carolina, it's $4.33. When Donald Trump left office, the average price per gallon was in the $2.40 to $2.50 range, depending on octane. This is affecting everybody, and you're seeing a lot of people stay at home."

