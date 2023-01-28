×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ralphnorman | directv | newsmax | canceled

Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: DirecTV Committed 'Assault on Free Speech'

(Newsmax/"Saturday Report")

By    |   Saturday, 28 January 2023 03:32 PM EST

DirecTV's cancellation of Newsmax this past week is a "direct assault on free speech," Rep. Ralph Norman said in a network interview Saturday. 

"If we lose our freedom of free speech, we're on the road to losing America," the South Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "The muzzling of free speech in this country has to stop, and it starts with us."

Newsmax, the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel watched by 25 million Americans, according to Nielsen, was deplatformed by DirecTV this past Tuesday, with the satellite and streaming claiming it was a "cost-cutting" move. DirecTV made a similar claim last year when it dropped OAN.

Norman said members of Congress have joined in a letter to AT&T to ask why DirecTV dropped Newsmax, and "their response is, basically, we don't have anything to do with it. This is a fee dispute."

But AT&T controls the majority interest in DirecTV, he said, so the removal of Newsmax is "just censorship by the media."

"I know the Democrats have sent a letter wanting Newsmax censored," Norman said. "I guess they just caved. What do we do? We cancel our membership at DirecTV and AT&T."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Trump urges you CANCEL!

  • Important: If DirecTV tells you we’re still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV’s censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
DirecTV's cancellation of Newsmax this past week is a "direct assault on free speech," Rep. Ralph Norman said in a network interview Saturday.
ralphnorman, directv, newsmax, canceled
362
2023-32-28
Saturday, 28 January 2023 03:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved