Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: DirecTV Committed 'Assault on Free Speech'

DirecTV's cancellation of Newsmax this past week is a "direct assault on free speech," Rep. Ralph Norman said in a network interview Saturday.

"If we lose our freedom of free speech, we're on the road to losing America," the South Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "The muzzling of free speech in this country has to stop, and it starts with us."

Newsmax, the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel watched by 25 million Americans, according to Nielsen, was deplatformed by DirecTV this past Tuesday, with the satellite and streaming claiming it was a "cost-cutting" move. DirecTV made a similar claim last year when it dropped OAN.

Norman said members of Congress have joined in a letter to AT&T to ask why DirecTV dropped Newsmax, and "their response is, basically, we don't have anything to do with it. This is a fee dispute."

But AT&T controls the majority interest in DirecTV, he said, so the removal of Newsmax is "just censorship by the media."

"I know the Democrats have sent a letter wanting Newsmax censored," Norman said. "I guess they just caved. What do we do? We cancel our membership at DirecTV and AT&T."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we’re still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV’s censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.