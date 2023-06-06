Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Biden Must Bring WHO Treaty Before Congress

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax if the Biden administration strikes a pandemic treaty with the World Health Organization that would grant the WHO unilateral authority to declare a public health crisis in the U.S. without any consultation with the U.S. government, it must come before Congress.

There are reports the administration might try to classify the agreement as a “political commitment,” like Barack Obama did with the Iran nuclear deal, or as an executive order to bypass the Senate’s constitutional duty to approve any treaty by a two-thirds majority vote.

“As he is just doing and so many ways with executive order, he's attempting to make a treaty with a Communist-run country [China] that is controlling the World Health Organization,” Norman told “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Norman said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus is no more a doctor than a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party.

“For us to cede our sovereignty, it doesn't surprise me that Joe Biden is doing this,” Norman said. “He's ceding our sovereignty with immigration that’s flooding our country to the tune of 500 million now, no telling how many. We can't let him do that.

“The United States does not need to be a part of that organization that's controlled by China. China is not our friend and the sooner the Biden administration realizes that, and we make him realize that it couldn't come soon enough.”

Meanwhile, Norman praised fellow Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., head of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, on seeking to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for delaying the delivery of an FD-1023 form that allegedly implicates Biden in a criminal influence-peddling scheme. The FBI has said it is not making the form public because it is worried about the safety of its confidential informant.

“The FBI has betrayed the trust of the American people,” Norman said. “It was once the gold-standard for law enforcement and enforcing laws, but they’re no longer that. The fact that they're not giving up form 1023 and using words to say they're scared the informant will be killed. They redact things all the time. It's just another attempt to protect the Biden administration.

“They're not supposed to circumvent the breaking of laws. What have they got to hide? What other things are they hiding from us? So, there's got to be consequences. James Comer is right in holding Christopher Wray in contempt.”

