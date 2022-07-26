Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Potential Trump-Pence Rivalry Healthy for GOP

Former President Donald Trump and his vice president Mike Pence, each expected to announce 2024 campaigns for the White House, are speaking at events in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, and Rep. Ralph Norman said on Newsmax that the potential rivalry is a "good thing" for the Republican Party.

"What this portrays is we've got a strong stable of candidates that are willing to take on this reckless Biden administration that is tearing this country apart," Norman, a South Carolina Republican, said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Competition is a good thing."

Trump is the keynote speaker at the sold-out America First Agenda Summit in Washington, D.C. The event will be televised live on Newsmax at 3 p.m. ET.

The speech marks Trump's first return to Washington since he left office in January 2021. He is expected to use the platform to look ahead and explain how a second term as president would benefit the United States.

Pence delivered remarks early Tuesday at the Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference, reports The Hill.

Norman called the pending competition an "amazing contrast" to that of President Joe Biden, "who's still in his basement."

"Competition is good, and I think over the next course of months, you're going to see a lot of other candidates that are going to join in and it's a great thing," Norman said.

Norman criticized the Biden administration's denials that the country could be in a recession, including economist Jared Bernstein, who referred in an interview to the technical definition of recession being two quarters of negative growth as "semantics."

"Mr. Bernstein needs to go visit Main Street USA and talk to the businesses," said Norman. "They'll tell you what a recession is. They'll tell you about inflation, that it's over 9.1%.

"They'll tell you what they're paying for wholesale prices, which is up, [about the] 11.35 million people that are unemployed and the businesses that can't get workers to make their product. They'll tell you they don't need some politician saying it's just more words and rhetoric."

And if Bernstein and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen can't define recession, then "how do they define a booming economy?" said Norman. "Let's let them have a shot at that."

Biden has also said that the U.S. likely won't see a recession, and Norman called that and his administration's response "clueless."

"The American people know what they're paying at the pump for gas," Norman said. "They know what they're paying for supplies that are delayed. They know what the shortages are, with baby formula and other things."

Biden, Norman added, "can try to talk his way out of this, but it's just not true. I guess it doesn't affect him.

"He has people to fill up his limousine, he has people to fill up his jets that he takes all over the world. The American people are suffering.

"They're not going to get a good report today. It won't be a report on consumer confidence. It will be a consumer disillusionment report, and it's real and the numbers don't lie, and their words are not going to talk their way out of it. He's a blame president. He blames everybody else, I guess."

