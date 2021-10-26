Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Bill Will Take Immigration 'Load Off of Texas'

Rep. Ralph Norman, who has introduced legislation seeking to transport illegal immigrants away from Texas to several other states where he says they'd "be welcome," said on Newsmax Tuesday that he thinks it's time to take some of the pressure away from the Lone Star State.

"This president and this administration are admitting that probably before the end of the year, 1.8 million illegals will be coming into this country," the South Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "National Report" about the proposed Stop the Surge of Unsafe Rio Grande Encampments Act.

"We thought it is fair to take some of the load off of Texas, where I think Gov. (Greg) Abbott has declared 45 cities as a disaster."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has offered the bill's mirror measure in the Senate.

"What we thought was, let's put up a bill and instead of in the dead of night, not knowing where these illegal immigrants are going, let's put them in places that they would be welcome, in Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, the Governor's Island in New York, in Palo Alto, California," said Norman. "There are over 12 ports of entry where they could be processed and will be treated humanely and the people would know they're coming in."

The congressman also slammed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for not making the border a priority and said both have a "disconnect" with Americans' priorities.

"The disasters that this administration have had, which are man-made, from the Afghanistan debacle to the crisis on the border, the prices that people are paying in the grocery stores and gas pumps ... get connected to the American people," said Norman.

But Biden and Harris "do anything but address the crisis," he said.

"At least have some press conferences," he added, pointing out that former President Donald Trump was always answering questions when he was in office.

"Name me a press conference this president has that he hadn't had the questions typed out for him," said Norman. "I think he tries to avoid them. So address the American people.

"They need answers, and they're not getting them. They're getting words, but they're not getting action."

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, and Norman said he wants to hear why the Department of Justice isn't investigating and prosecuting "the looters and rioters who destroyed more than 25 cities in this country."

Instead, Garland is "weaponizing the judicial system, and he knows what he's doing," said Norman.

