Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: S.C. Gov. Race 'Looks Very Good'

As one of seven Republicans vying to become South Carolina's next governor, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the GOP primary race "looks very good for me."

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Norman projected confidence in his campaign while also criticizing Democrats over what he described as political gamesmanship surrounding government funding and border security.

Norman faces a crowded Republican primary field that includes Rep. Nancy Mace. With just weeks remaining before the June 9 election, he said voters are looking for a "proven conservative" to lead the state.

"We're going to win this race," Norman told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter. "South Carolinians deserve a proven conservative, and I think that's what I bring to the table."

The contest marks the first open gubernatorial race in South Carolina in more than a decade, setting up a closely watched battle that could shape the state's political direction for years to come.

During his "Wake Up America" appearance, Norman also argued that Democrats have repeatedly forced shutdown showdowns without securing meaningful concessions, while jeopardizing national security in the process.

He pointed specifically to funding battles over the Department of Homeland Security, saying Democrats have "shut [it] down" despite ongoing global tensions and border concerns.

"I think the people do get it," Norman said. "This is a hijacking that's not going to work for them, and they should pay a price for it."

He predicted voters will hold Democrats accountable in upcoming elections, including the midterms.

A member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Norman emphasized the importance of advancing a reconciliation package before taking up other funding measures.

He cited a lack of trust in Senate leadership and called for more aggressive tactics, including a "talking filibuster," to force action.

"They ought to put the senators on the floor and get this thing passed," Norman said, warning that Republican priorities, including full funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol, must not be weakened.

Norman also voiced strong support for increased defense spending amid the war with Iran.

He praised President Donald Trump's approach to national security, contrasting it with what he described as the Biden administration's failures.

"What this president has done to take out the number one sponsor of terror — we know it costs money," Norman said, arguing that a stronger military posture prevents greater threats to the U.S.

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