Rep. Norman to Newsmax: 'Nothing Stopping' Haley's White House Run

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is staying in the race for the White House despite former President Donald Trump's commanding lead, and "nothing is stopping her," Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday.

"She's in this race. She is not going anywhere," Norman said on "Wake Up America." "I've heard the polls when she started out. ... Nikki Haley has outperformed the polls in every state.

"This is a candidate that's got the courage to campaign, work hard. I was with her until late last night on a stop that she could have had 2,000 people — that place didn't hold 500. So, I don't care what the polls say."

Norman said candidates pull out of races for "lack of funding and lack of support."

"She's got funding and she has support among the people. Let the American people decide," he said.

"I don't care how many pundits say, 'Get out,'" Norman said. "She is willing to go the go the distance. She's willing to let the American people decide. And why not? What's the rush? Donald Trump in 2016 wasn't the nominee until May. And nothing is stopping her."

Momentum and voter enthusiasm appear to be on Trump's side, according to a Winthrop University poll released Wednesday.

Not only did Trump extend his lead on Haley by 10 points, now leading her by 36 points (65% to 29%) among likely voters in South Carolina, he also leads incumbent President Joe Biden by 15 points, drawing a 50% majority support to Biden's 35% in Haley's home state.