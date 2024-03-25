Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: Ousting Johnson the Wrong Move

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday that he would not vote to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a motion to vacate Johnson's position last week.

Greene on Friday filed a motion to remove Johnson over the $1.2 trillion spending package that passed the House earlier that day with more Democrats voting for the legislation than Republicans.

"This is not personal against Mike Johnson. He's a very good man. And I have respect for him as a person. But he is not doing the job. The proof is in the vote count today," Greene told members of the press on Friday. "The Republican speaker of the House handed over every ounce of negotiating power to [Sen.] Chuck Schumer and the Democrats and went ahead and funded the government when this was our point of leverage."

Norman warned on "Wake Up America" that ousting and choosing a new speaker is "a lengthy process," adding that during the last vote to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., "we went through what, five, six candidates?"

The congressman said that while he personally disagrees "with what Speaker Johnson did on the budget, that's history now. It's signed into law, we're going to … spend this country into oblivion, which I disagree with, but I would not vote to vacate Mike Johnson."

He added that Johnson is "a good man" who is "listening to the wrong people on some of his decisions, but it's a totally different situation that we had with Kevin McCarthy," who Norman said, "had this brewing for a long time" because of "trust issues" with House Republicans.

Norman said, "Speaker Johnson does not have a trust issue; he listens to people … say what you want, but it's not a trust [issue]."

He continued, "I don't think the motion to vacate is right, particularly now. We've got an election coming up," and recess in August and possibly another one in October.

Norman said that removing Johnson is "not the turmoil this country needs right now. And the other thing … who would want the job? I know of no one right now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com