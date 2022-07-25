Rep. Norman to Newsmax: WH Plan to Give Migrants ID Cards 'an Embarrassment'

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday that the Biden administration's proposal to give migrants illegally crossing the southern border temporary ID is ''an embarrassment.''

''This administration shows the hypocrisy,'' the Palmetto State congressman said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''When we visited the border, and we're coming out of McAllen, Texas, we had to show driver's license, tickets, all of the above.''

''When you had illegals, they had a paper on top of their chest,'' Norman continued. ''They didn't have a driver's license, [and] they got on the plane.''

He said that the $10 million price tag for the pilot program, which is called the "ICE Secure Docket Card program," was included in the fiscal 2023 appropriations bill.

''That alone is reason for every Republican to vote against '' the budget measure, Norman said. ''This is the kind of thing Americans are sick of, aside from the cost that it is going to inflict on this nation as they get dispersed all around the country.''

Axios reports the administration is trying to get needed congressional approval before the end of September to roll out the program — before the GOP potentially wins control of Congress in November.

If given the go-ahead, the news outlet reports that the cards could eventually be presented to Transportation Security Administration agents to allow immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally to travel more easily by plane or access government benefit programs.

''To pay hard-earned tax dollars to give them flights?'' Norman said. ''Go to the border and you see all the things that we're paying for as taxpayers — from housing them to flights all over the country.''

''It's an embarrassment, and it's a shame that this is happening,'' he added, ''but it's intentional, and he's [President Joe Biden] going to keep doing it.''

Norman is seeking another term representing South Carolina's 5th Congressional District. He faces Democrat Evangeline Hundley and Green Party candidate Larry Gaither in the Nov. 8 general election.

