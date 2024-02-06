Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: Border Bill Not 'Worth the Paper'

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the bipartisan border bill released by the Senate this week is not "worth the paper or the ink that it took to write it up."

Norman said on "Newsline" that Democrats are "not grasping reality" when it comes to the bipartisan border bill, which many Republicans have rejected.

"I don't know what planet they live on," he said. "This bill wasn't worth the paper or the ink that it took to write it up."

He went on to claim that Democrats "put this awful bill up to be able to say" they made a deal to fix the border, but "the American people are smarter than that. They feel the crisis. They see the letters from those who know that the fight is on our shore."

Norman said: "No, they're too smart for that, and it's just like everything else. Everything is politics for this administration. They will do anything to keep power. It's just not gonna work this year. I do believe the American people really do see the crisis."

The congressman also commented on reports that former South Carolina GOP Gov. Nikki Haley is requesting Secret Service protection as she continues to campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

Norman said: "The threats are increasing because they know Nikki Haley is picking up supporters everywhere she goes. She's attracting huge crowds, her message is resonating, so I hope they will give it to her."

He added, "It's sad that you have to have this in today's world, but it is what it is."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com