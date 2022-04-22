Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Biden's Mix-Up on Title 42, Mandates 'Dangerous'

President Joe Biden's mix-up while discussing mask mandates with the lifting of Title 42 restrictions at the border showed a "dangerous" level of confusion, Rep. Ralph Norman told Newsmax on Friday.

"How dangerous is this where the man confuses Title 42, which is remain in Mexico, with a mask policy that was struck down by the federal judge in Florida?" the South Carolina Republican commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "How do you deal with this? The powers that are running this presidency and the administration cannot even put on a teleprompter, the questions that are being asked of him. It's pretty sad, to be honest with you."

Biden had been asked about whether he is considering delaying the expiration date for Title 42 but suggested that the Justice Department is appealing its expiration. Instead, the DOJ is appealing the judge's ruling to stop the Centers for Disease Control Prevention's mask mandate for public transportation.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is now saying it wants to extend Title 19, which would allow the administration to enforce vaccine mandates for noncitizens, and Norman dismissed that as being "just words" from the administration.

"They want the American people to think that they're doing something about stopping the virus and Title 19 does nothing," said Norman. "What about the 4 to 5 million that have already gotten in here that have not been vaccinated?"

Norman said he's been to the U.S.-Mexico border and has observed the flood of people entering the country illegally.

"They're not getting vaccinated nor are they being tested," he said. "There aren't enough Border Patrol agents to do that. Even if they would, the Border Patrol agents have been handcuffed, so it's just words and it's just an attempt to try to fleece the American people into thinking that they're doing something about the virus."

He noted that Title 42, a health regulation that was put into play during the COVID pandemic to keep people from crossing the border, will expire on May 23.

"We've had a discharge petition on the floor that [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi will not let us vote on," he said. "They've had some defections with the Democrats who want to keep it in place, but she won't let a vote be taken on it, which is ludicrous."

Norman also applauded Texas and other states that are busing immigrants to Washington, D.C., and elsewhere, to make a point about the immigration crisis.

"I think every Democrat who is supporting this illegal invasion of our country ought to have busloads in front of their offices, in front of their homes, and it all be in the cities," said Norman.

