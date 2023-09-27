×
Tags: ralph norman | joe biden | impeachment | hunter biden

Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Begin Biden Impeachment 'Now'

By    |   Wednesday, 27 September 2023 08:06 PM EDT

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the House has gathered enough evidence to start impeaching President Joe Biden "now."

The case against Biden "should be ready for impeachment now," Norman said on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "I don't know how much more uncovering you need. It's pretty damaging what it is now: the money coming into Joe Biden's address, the 22 LLCs that didn't just appear out of the air."

Norman said that more importantly, Congress should move forward with an impeachment because of what he called Biden's "weaponizing" of the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the CIA.

The New York Times reported that House Republicans are pushing ahead with an impeachment inquiry into Biden. The first hearing on the issue is scheduled for tomorrow. The inquiry consists of three panels from three House committees, including Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means, each specializing on different aspects of the case, the report said.

Democrats are criticizing Republicans for making the Biden investigations a priority since taking the House majority in January, complaining that there is no evidence tying the president to any of Hunter Biden's business deals.

Norman said he feels Republicans have been very fair in their approach, which he said the Democrats were not when they had the majority and impeached former President Donald Trump twice.

Noting 218 votes would be required to impeach Biden, Norman said, "If it takes more evidence and more time, I guess we will have to do it."

Wednesday, 27 September 2023 08:06 PM
