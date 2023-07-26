Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Would Vote for Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he would "absolutely" vote for an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, based on what's already been uncovered on the foreign business dealings of the Biden family.

"The main thing is to have all the evidence and the facts, and it does not bode well for the president of the United States," Norman said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The credible witnesses that are saying what they were held back from doing, the FBI's non-involvement, the IRS' non-involvement.

"I think the American people expect it. That's why his approval ratings are so low – 39.9% according to Reuters – and I think it's just symptomatic of what the American people want. They want consequences, if the evidence leads there, and I think it will."

Norman said the "witnesses are career" and have no reason to testify "other than to get the truth out."

Asked if Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., would have the votes in the House to move forward on an impeachment inquiry, Norman said, "It's going to be interesting to see."

"The Democrats cannot continue to ignore facts," he said. "They can try to. They can try to talk their way out of it, wordsmith it, but I don't think that's going to work. You have to get a simple majority in the House and you've got to get two-thirds in the Senate. I doubt you could get the Senate, but let the American people see it.

"Look what they did to Donald Trump unjustly twice and with this president … really, you've got grounds of mental incapacitation as well, on the 25th Amendment, so we'll see. I would absolutely vote for an inquiry, which I think is justified, and I think my House members would."

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee in a closed session Monday. Norman said that, "hopefully, the press will report what his testimony is and let the American people see it."

"It's just a problem this administration has had," he said. "Why have they covered it up? I think that's continually what we're going to be asking. Why is the FBI and IRS protecting the family? No other American would be protected like this, particularly with the misdemeanor charges against Hunter Biden when he's apparently guilty of so much graver crimes."

