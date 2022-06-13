Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Stepien Should Shun Jan. 6 Panel

Former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, who stepped out of testifying in person to the Jan. 6 committee Monday, shouldn't appear before the panel at all, as it is a "sham of a dog and pony show" that the Biden administration is staging at the taxpayers' expense, Rep. Ralph Norman told Newsmax.

"Why is [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi not being called to testify?" the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report" on Monday. "Why are the sergeants of arms for the House and Senate not called to testify? This is an attempt to get back at Trump to make sure he's not on the ballot at any time for president again."

Stepien, citing a family emergency, canceled his appearance before the committee, with his counsel to appear instead and make a statement.

"I'm glad he's not doing it because it's simply an unfair charade that the taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for, and it shouldn't be taking place, anyway," Norman told Newsmax.

Norman said he believes Trump would do well in a general election in 2024 despite the claims being made about him, as he "continues to have tremendous support" and no allegations of wrongdoing in connection with Jan. 6 have been verified.

"You have a lot of unanswered questions and if they have a fair trial, you've got to have everybody onboard and subpoenaing people who can share light instead of going to a partisan witch hunt," said Norman, adding that Pelosi and GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the lone two Republicans on the committee, "cannot stand Trump."

"They'll do whatever they can to try to smear him with them as many problems as [they can]," said Norman.

However, he said the country doesn't care about Jan. 6, and the hearings' ratings "will continue to drop, and rightfully so. I hope more people will not show up because this is simply a sham show."

Norman also spoke out against President Joe Biden about growing gas prices, saying he has no plans for ending the high costs of gas or inflation.

Instead, Biden wants to buy gas from countries who "hate America" and he's "clueless" while at the same time, "the cabal that's running Americas is likely trying to break the country," said Norman.

Norman added that he does not support Biden traveling anywhere, including with his upcoming plans to visit Saudi Arabia.

"We've got the natural resources here," said Norman. "He just simply needs to open the lines back up, and he sold out to the socialist left."

Further, Biden shouldn't be speaking on an international level "because he simply is not capable," said Norman. "You can't trust his words, as we've seen in in the evacuation of Afghanistan and so many other things. No, I would not support it."

