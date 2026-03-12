Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: House GOP Frustrated With John Thune

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday that he is among a group of House Republicans refusing to vote on any Senate legislation until the upper chamber begins the process of a "walking filibuster" aimed at advancing the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship for voter registration.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early," Norman said several GOP lawmakers have signed a letter making clear they will block Senate bills unless Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and other GOP leaders push for the procedural change.

"We need two things," Norman said. "We need to go ahead and do this because we need to have the walking filibuster and need to make them take the floor and speak for as long as it takes."

The SAVE America Act — formally known as the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act — is backed by many Republicans who argue it is necessary to protect election integrity by ensuring only U.S. citizens participate in federal elections.

The measure reinforces existing law that prohibits noncitizens from voting while adding stronger verification requirements.

Norman said forcing a talking filibuster would require Democrats to publicly defend their opposition.

"This is to save the integrity of the ballot box of how we vote, which is constitutional," he said. "I've signed a letter along with others. We're not voting on any Senate bill until they start the process of the filibuster."

Under a traditional "walking" or "talking" filibuster, senators opposing legislation must remain on the Senate floor and continuously debate to delay a vote, rather than using modern procedural rules that allow the minority party to block measures without extended floor speeches.

Norman also expressed frustration with Senate leadership, saying some House Republicans believe the chamber should move faster to force the issue.

"A number of us are getting very frustrated with John Thune, who has done a good job," Norman said. "But now it's time to throw caution to the wind, do away with the filibuster and or at least do the talking filibuster."

Norman also criticized Democrats over the ongoing funding standoff involving the Department of Homeland Security, arguing that withholding support during a time of international tension threatens national security.

"They're holding the whole country hostage to this," Norman said. "You've got TSA workers in airports working without pay. They have families and bills to pay."

He accused Democrat leaders of prioritizing political battles over border enforcement and immigration policies.

"They are a Marxist socialist party that don't want America to succeed, nor do they want America safe," Norman said.

Republicans have increasingly pushed the SAVE America Act as part of a broader effort to tighten election security ahead of future national elections.

The bill has become a key priority for conservatives who argue voter ID and citizenship verification are widely supported by Americans.

Norman said Democrats opposing such measures should ultimately be held accountable by voters.

"They need to be held accountable at the ballot box," he said. "That's where the American people can make their voices heard."

