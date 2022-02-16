Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Durham Findings Make 'Watergate Look Like Child's Play'

Findings revealed through special counsel John Durham's investigation concerning claims that people involved with Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign were behind the infiltration of data to paint a picture of collusion between Russia and then-candidate Donald Trump "make Watergate look like child's play," Rep. Ralph Norman said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"For the Clinton campaign to have officials, namely Michael Sussmann, go in and pay a tech guy to transmit information from the Oval Office, and prior to Trump going into the Oval Office, and [from] his apartment and Trump Towers to them, and then deny it, is outrageous," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

Sussmann, an attorney for the campaign, is charged with one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

His attorneys said the findings released by Durham were misleading and intended to stir up bias against their client in the media and in a potential jury, reports The Hill.

Durham's brief was filed to raise conflict of interest concerns about Sussmann's defense counsel. Sussmann is charged with making a false statement to the FBI about his representing the Democrats when he shared data that pro-Clinton researchers had believed linked the Trump Organization's servers to a Russian bank in 2016.

"It goes back to the dossier that was fake," said Norman on Newsmax. "They were trying to just create a narrative that would implicate Donald Trump starting back in 2014, but mainly in 2016 when he took office, and it's illegal. Somebody should do jail time, which I think they will."

Durham, he added, has the reputation of a "bulldog," but he is "above political politics."

Norman added that if Trump could have come under such actions, "look at what they can do to just the average citizen."

Only a "fraction of a percent" of what was found involved Trump in any way, he added, "so they were doing this intentionally, and if they could do it to the president of the United States who else have they done it to?"

He continued that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is right when he said that Republicans will hold the Clinton campaign accountable when they take back the house this year.

"If they get by with this, the American public will lose complete faith in the political system and into security," said Norman.

Meanwhile, a year remains between now and a potential Republican-led Congress, and Norman said Durham had indicated that he'll be releasing more names and information.

"It's going to be hard for the Clintons and those who took part in this to get out of this," said Norman. "Durham is thorough. He's got records. He's got billing information … I think more things will come out."

