Rep. Norman to Newsmax: DOJ Can't 'Wordsmith' Affidavit Past Public

It will be "interesting" to see what is redacted in the affidavit used for the FBI's warrant in the raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home, but no matter how much the Department of Justice works to "wordsmith" it, the American public will see through those efforts, Rep. Ralph Norman said Friday on Newsmax.

"You had a raid on the former president's home, and it appears that they're in search of something to indict Donald Trump so he won't run for office," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I'm sure they will try to say that it's of national security, the things that are redacted, but I'm more interested in first looking at it and then trying to find out or guess what was taken out of it."

Meanwhile, the DOJ has "no interest" in Hillary Clinton or Hunter Biden and his ties to China, said Norman.

The congressman also Friday spoke out about President Joe Biden's move to cancel as much as $20,000 per borrower in student loan debt.

"Student debt cannot be canceled, whether it's the federal government or private lender," he said. "You don't just erase loans off the books. All Biden is doing is saddling other people with that debt."

He compared the loan forgiveness to being like "putting a car payment on the American taxpayers."

"The only problem is you're not getting the benefits of the car," said Norman. "What message does this send to those who didn't go to college? What message does this send to the colleges to just get as many students as they can and raise the tuition rates? It's ludicrous."

The decision also removes all doubt that the Biden administration is bankrupting the United States, he added.

"The American people again see through it, and I think they'll pay a price for it," said Norman.

The White House on Thursday called out several GOP lawmakers for having received forgiveness for PPE loans they received during the pandemic, and Normal said that wasn't a fair comparison.

"This was a lifeline for businesses to try to stay afloat," he said. "An intellectual clown would try to make that comparison because there's no comparison at all to different situations."

Norman also accused Biden of doing all he can to stay in power and curry favor with the American people rather than put them on a firm financial footing.

"What about energy independence?" he said. "That's going to be the only one of the main things to help the economy come back. So there's no comparison at all, and they can wordsmith it all they want."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!