Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: Americans 'Tired of Words' From Biden on COVID

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 05:15 PM

People are "tired of words" from the "clueless" Biden administration when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic — and they want action, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"They're clueless and they have no idea what they're doing," Norman told "American Agenda." "People understand that they can't get a COVID test now. People understand that $1.9 trillion went into supposedly curing COVID with the vaccine and the testing mechanism, but it's not there."

Norman also called on members of the mainstream media to apologize for the "false information" they have been giving the American public on the pandemic after Newsmax pointed out a monologue from MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow from last March, where she said the vaccines could not use vaccinated people as hosts.

"I don't know where she got her information, but she ought to apologize," Norman said. "They don't take any blame. They just keep going along with everything else about this COVID virus. The big question to ask is, if this virus — if they're so concerned about it — what about the 1.8 million illegals that are here that have had no vaccinations whatsoever?

"We'll probably go into another blame game on who's responsible for it, but the media is complicit."

The lawmaker further called on the federal government to "get the truth out" on COVID-19.

"The federal government should aid the states in any way they can," said Norman, noting the money from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package approved last spring has been distributed but "only 9% supposedly went to COVID treatment and test kits."

He also called on the administration to become more involved in the response.

"We're tired of just words," he said. "That's what we've come to learn from this administration. Regardless of what [Biden] says, it'll be platitudes. It'll be probably casting the blame game, but who can trust what this man is saying or the administration?"

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 05:15 PM
