Rep. Norman to Newsmax: 'Incompetent' Biden Setting Low Leadership Bar

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., believes President Joe Biden reacted too passively to China's first suspected spy balloon from two weeks ago — the same flying object the U.S. military allowed to travel over Alaska, western Canada, and a large swath of the continental United States, before shooting it down on Feb. 4.

Norman said the Biden administration might soon hear from House investigators regarding a potential breach of national security.

"The great news is ... we have the power in the House. We control the purse strings. And we're going to fight this administration for everything they're doing," Norman told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Norman said Biden "is obviously incompetent. And if he's the 'best' communicator, then that's a really low bar to set."

Norman also criticized the vice president.

When "Kamala Harris says she wants competition and not conflict or confrontation [with China], she doesn't understand. She's in a different world. These are rogue countries that are abusing their people. And we won't stand for it."

Norman's dissatisfaction with America's current direction isn't exclusive to the Biden White House.

He's also upset with the previous lot of U.S. senators — including nine Republicans — who willingly rushed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill into being passed two months ago, prior to the Republicans formally taking control of the House chamber.

"When the Senate voted to take away the purse strings from the decision-making body of the House, and [pushed] it into September ... it was insane. I hope the American people will remember the senators that voted to do that," said Norman. "The dollars that went into that omnibus spending bill are insane."

Norman continued: "This administration needs to be held accountable ... and it's very serious what's happening with [Biden's] non-reaction" to the first Chinese spy balloon, "and trying to minimize the conflict that we have."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!