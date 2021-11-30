Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Biden Could Repeat History With Inaction on Ukraine

President Joe Biden could repeat history by refusing to take action if Russian President Vladimir Putin takes aggressive action against Ukraine, Rep. Ralph Norman warned on Newsmax Tuesday.

"This is just a pattern of this administration," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Occasionally you hear words that there's going to be consequences. The disturbing part of this is, where is Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken? When Mike Pompeo was secretary of state, he gave daily briefings."

But Norman said that with the Biden administration, "it's probably just more of the same as in 2014," when then-President Barack Obama enacted economic sanctions against Russia when it annexed Crimea.

"Russia knows this, and that's the sad part about it," he added.

Meanwhile, if Russia moves on Ukraine and China moves on Taiwan, that would be a "worst-case" scenario for the United States that can't be ignored, said Norman.

"Doing nothing is not an option," said Norman. "It just gives the green light to other countries who are going to do the same thing ... it is a toothless tiger [image] that this administration is projecting. We're dealing with countries that do not like America and the countries that will take over anything they can."

Norman, though, said he doesn't look for the Biden administration to do anything but "maybe give some statements," if Russia acts against Ukraine.

"This is the time for America to stand up and the public needs to know more than we're being told now," said Norman.

The congressman also talked about the shifting of the message from the White House about the Build Back Better Act, as "very little of it is going to where they say it's going."

The administration says the $1.75 trillion legislation will help alleviate inflation, but Norman said the rising costs are "self-inflicted by this administration on the American people."

"Every single American is having to pay not only at the pump but in every single product," he said. "Look at the supply chain. It's not going to cure itself without action by this administration. You know, you have to say this is intentional because they're not doing anything, just like they're not doing anything on the world scene."

But Norman said he doesn't think the administration will do anything but use blame to try to get inflation, "which is at the highest in 20 years," under control.

