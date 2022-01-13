Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Biden's Inflation Makes Jimmy Carter 'Look Like a Hero'

The spike in inflation harming Americans was all "self-inflicted by the Biden administration," but the White House is being "tone-deaf" about how it is affecting people, and as a result, President Joe Biden is making former President Jimmy Carter "look like a hero," Rep. Ralph Norman said on Newsmax Thursday.

"At the end of 2020, the inflation rate was 1.5%," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"Now it's over 7% and there's no end in sight to rising interest rates."

And as a result, it will be a "tough next couple of months, but it's all self-inflicted, from gas prices to car prices, to not being able to get food and the supply chain. We can send a man to the Moon and get him back and we can't unload cargo ships. It's having a devastating effect and it's going to for the next several months."

Americans also can't keep up with the rate of inflation and are seeing their paychecks dwindle. Meanwhile, municipal and state budgets are being slammed and businesses closed over COVID test mandates. But the administration is busy trying to spend more taxpayer money, said Norman.

"It's time for the American people to get a voice and say we're not putting up with it anymore," the congressman added. "You've got to address these problems, and it's not a laughing matter, as Vice President [Kamala Harris] continues to do."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden came under fire from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called him "unpresidential" after his heated remarks this week comparing senators who oppose his positions to traitors.

Norman said in response that "all of us know that he's not running the country."

"It's a cabal, whether it's [Barack] Obama, whether it's Eric Holder who knows," he continued. "Those words from Mitch McConnell were true, and that's typically not the way he reacts, but you have to with this president. This president is forcing us to call him out for what it is to call senators who disagree with him traitors."

He also rejected Democrats' argument that their voting bill is about voters' rights.

"It's eliminating so many things that have made this country great, which are honest elections," said Norman. "There's a breaking point for America, whether with the inflation, whether it's with the supply chain. I think we're there and it's time for we, the people, to stand up and say enough is enough."

The Democrats' call to end the filibuster to allow the legislation to pass is also a "last-gasp effort, to retain their power," said Norman.

"They know what's going to happen at the end of the year," said Norman. "It's all self-serving. The country does not deserve this."

