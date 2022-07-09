Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Biden 'Overreaching' on Abortion, Ignoring Justices

President Joe Biden is "overreaching" with his executive order on abortion, but he won't protect the Supreme Court justices that made the ruling against Roe v. Wade, Rep. Ralph Norman said on Newsmax Saturday.

"This administration under Joe Biden is out of touch with reality on the abortion issue," the South Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "Why is he letting [protesters] run Judge [Brett] Kavanaugh out of a restaurant this past week? I mean, it makes no sense ... the midterms could not come quickly enough for us."

Kavanaugh this week was harassed by pro-abortion protesters while at a Washington, D.C., restaurant and had to leave through a back door to get away. The move was the latest in a series of protests against conservative justices that started with the leak of a draft document about overturning Roe v. Wade and have grown since the court handed down its ruling.

But Biden also did not condemn the 2020 street riots after the death of George Floyd, and he won't condemn the actions against the protesters coming after the Supreme Court justices, Norman said.

"People know that he's not really running the country," said the congressman. "He's taking his orders from a far-left group that does not have the best interests of this country. It's time for we, the people, to express outrage over this president over his inaction on so many fronts."

Norman also claimed Biden is "inciting" protesters to go after the justices, and "this will spread unless it's stopped.

"It's going to be up to law enforcement," he said. "[Attorney General] Merrick Garland has shown he's incapable of doing anything. And again, he's taking his orders from the far left, as this administration is doing."

But everything the administration is doing is being done to pull attention away during the midterm elections, Norman said.

"They were petrified about losing power," he said. "If they had the best interest in the country, they would speak out against what's going on ... He's a spokesman for the free world, and he's failing at every level."

Biden is also sending the message, by heading to Saudi Arabia to urge increased oil production, that "he's weak," Norman said. " He's incoherent. And the fact that we are buying oil from OPEC from 15 countries that don't like us ... I mean, can you imagine Joe Biden negotiating anything? He's incapable of it, so it's harming the country. And you know he's disconnected. There is, he is at every other level."

Americans, he added, must make sure Biden is "throttled in at least some level," and there is "no better way to do that than at the ballot box," Norman said.

