Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: Mayorkas Must Answer for Russians Crossing US Border

Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas must address the American people daily regarding Russian nationals illegally entering the U.S. through the southern border, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax.

"The Border Patrol agents and the military brass that are on the front lines are telling us that Russian nationals are coming across the border; Secretary Mayorkas should be having daily briefings on this," Norman told "Prime News" guest host Mercedes Schlapp.

Norman is one of 19 Republican lawmakers demanding Mayorkas release data on how many Russian nationals are entering the country illegally and why. The 19 Republicans wrote a letter to Mayorkas on April 1 and gave him a deadline of April 15 to respond.

The letter asks Mayorkas to respond to questions, such as what border patrol agents are doing, how many Russian nationals have crossed the border, and what the plan is to stop the invasion.

"They're very simple questions," Norman continued. "He ought to be answering these anyway, but it's very frustrating with having to write these letters.

"Maybe he will have a start having press conferences and coming through with some answers," Norman said.

"Are they coming to do harm to Americans? Are they coming to get away from a Russian government that's clearly in turmoil?" Norman asked, adding Mayorkas "is the secretary and should be addressing the American people daily, and he's just not doing it. Hopefully, this letter will get some answers."

