Rail Workers' Lawyer to Newsmax: Unions' Vote 'Up For Grabs' in Next Election

The labor unions' vote will be "up for grabs" in the next election after President Joe Biden signed a bill earlier this month to block an impending railroad strike by forcing workers to agree to accept agreements their leaders had made in September, attorney Bill Jungbauer, who has represented union railroad workers for almost a half-century, said on Newsmax Thursday.

"The workers are furious at the Democrats for what they did," Jungbauer told Newsmax's "National Report." "They feel betrayed by the Democrats."

Four of the railroad workers' 12 unions, representing a majority of the employees, had already rejected the September agreements, and Jungbauer said he believes the workers got a "bad deal" with Congress' bill.

"It didn't address the core issues that rail workers were worried about," said Jungbauer. "They're worried about their quality of life. They're worried about trying to be able to get time off for family or doctors."

Further, major carriers were trying to increase corporate profits and didn't have enough workers to move the trains, particularly in the wake of the COVID pandemic, said Jungbauer.

Meanwhile, the workers aren't happy and still may not return to work, creating stoppages without actually going on strike, Jungbauer warned.

"A lot of those workers were resigned to the fact that they can't count on their employers," he said. "They can't count on the government to treat them fairly."

Further, there are some "big back page bonuses" that will have to be paid out because the rail contract negotiations have been going on for over three years, and Jungbauer pointed out that many workers may choose not to come back to work once they receive that money.

"There's a large number of employees who are contemplating quitting as soon as they get their checks," he said. "When that happens, you won't need a strike because there won't be enough workers. You're going to see the supply chain back up."

It will also take years to teach new employees to be engineers or conductors, said Jungbauer.

Shareholders are starting to say they're going to go to the major railroad annual meetings and proposing that they treat the workers better, Jungbauer added, because "they understand that the rail workers and their institutional knowledge are one of the greatest assets of a railroad, and they're losing way too much."

The shortages would come while the nations' railroad companies are having trouble attracting new employees, he also said.

"On one western railroad, they're offering $20,000 bonuses for someone coming and starting a job that has the ability to pay up to $140,000 a year," he said. "If people won't take those jobs with a $20,000 bonus because of the horrible working conditions, something is very wrong, and they need to fix it."

