Tags: rail | workers | strike | labor | union | impasse | supply chain

Rail Worker to Newsmax: 'We Have Zero Quality of Life'

(Newsmax/"Prime News")

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 10:49 PM EST

Foreman of track maintenance for a major railway, Eric Mallow, joined Newsmax on Tuesday to advocate for better conditions for the United States's rail workers.

"We have zero quality of life," Mallow told "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "They've cut our workforce by 47%. So, yeah, it would be catastrophic for the economy" if rail workers walked out on strike, "93% of everything that's imported comes across our rail lines."

Mallow said "there's this misconception that we have all this available time off, but unfortunately, that simply isn't true."

The foreman goes on to mention how it took him 16 years to get two days of sick pay a year, and in a circumstance where he calls off, he is reported and given a check, and receiving 10 checks is cause for termination.

"When you're a company posting record profits on our employee webpage right for our eyes to see, and you call us essential employees, but you don't treat us that as such, you know, it puts a bad taste in our mouth," Mallow concluded.




