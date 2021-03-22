Donald Trump to Newsmax TV: Biden Agenda 'Bernie Sanders on Steroids'

President Joe Biden's first two months in office has wound up being worse than what a Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., progressive agenda would have been, according former President Donald Trump on Newsmax TV.

"You wonder whether or not all of the things he's signing, whether or not he understands what he's signing, because this is worse than Bernie Sanders at its worst point," Trump told Monday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "We never thought this could happen.

"Bernie Sanders on steroids wouldn't be signing what this guy is signing."

The Biden administration has passed yet another $1.9 trillion in spending under the guise of coronavirus pandemic relief.

While Trump did push for $2,000 impact payments to individuals, Biden's spending package stuffed in more than mere COVID-19 relief. Republicans have denounced the massive spending bill, which passed Congress on the basis of the slim Democrat majorities in the House and Senate, as being just 9% ticketed for actually addressing the pandemic.

Also, as Republicans argued on the floor of the House and Senate during debate on the bill, most of it was not made immediate, leaving deferments to future years – diminishing the congressional Democrats' and White House argument the spending was urgently needed to help Americans now.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here