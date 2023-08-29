Eric Bolling: They're Using 'Race Card' to Stop Trump

When Democrats find their prospects slipping, they fall back on the race card to divide and conquer — a strategy that began under former President Barack Obama and continues under President Joe Biden — according to Newsmax host Eric Bolling.

"Desperate Joe is playing the race card again, calling anyone who supports Donald Trump a racist or a white supremacist," Bolling said in his "Eric Bolling The Balance" monologue Monday night.

"I'm telling you this is all about the Democratic playbook: Keeping Black Americans angry with the Republicans."

Despite decades of his own shaky policies and statements toward Black Americans, Biden has thrived under the Obama "race card," including the latest indictment by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the daughter of a Black Panther founder, according to Bolling.

"When Barack Obama became president, he launched the process of dividing the country and the us-versus-them mentality that became a marker of his stay in the White House," Bolling said. "It's a process that continues today with the Biden presidency or Obama 3.0.

"Obama told us he would be the great uniter, but he wasn't. He divided America and stoked divisions of race time and time again. Because Democrats like Obama and Biden know that to stay in power, to win elections, Democrats need almost 90% of the Black vote — any less, and it may be game over.

"And don't you think that it was an accident Donald Trump was indicted by Black prosecutors in cities with large and powerful black populations. Democrats are playing the race card again and again, but that scheme may backfire, too."

Trump has far more ways to play the race card back on Biden, who infamously made the "you ain't Black" comment, before Willis and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted the former president in deep-blue districts.

"Your average African American may not love Trump, but they know he's getting a raw deal," Bolling said. "They know Donald Trump carried out real criminal justice reform, reducing prison sentences for many young black African-Americans who were targeted by Joe Biden and his own crime bill. Remember, Biden signed the crime bill in '94 with Bill Clinton.

"It was Trump who kept black Americans employed, kept real wages going up for the first time in 30 years, but now it's Black Americans who are suffering the most from the defund the police and more of the woke policies in Joe Biden's America and inflation. African-Americans, minorities are hit the hardest with inflation. I believe they're coming to their senses about the party of lawlessness."

The latest "election inference" example comes from Judge Tanya Chutkan's March 4, 2024 trial date — a day before Super Tuesday.

"The very people who are prosecuting Donald Trump for his so-called 2020 election interference are they themselves trying to interfere in the 2024 election," Bolling warned. "Joe Biden and his cronies in bed with big corporate media — and, frankly, even Fox News — are trying to eliminate the current Republican front-runner for president Donald Trump.

"And that is the real crime. But you see, their plan is backfiring, and it's backfiring on all fronts. They want Americans to stop supporting him, but support for him keeps rising.

"They want to hinder Trump from running, but Trump shows more resolved, and their mug shot backfired on them beyond their even wildest nightmares."

Despite the continued missteps, it will remain divide and conquer, same as it ever was for Democrats, Bolling concluded.

"Democrats need a divided America to thrive, one where it's people are dependent on government in order to push the socialist agenda through, that cements power in the hands of all-controlling government and not we, the people.

"They want a one party state, a uniparty, and to do this, they need to take Donald Trump down and destroy him. The stakes, right now, are huge."

