Rabbi Boteach to Newsmax: 'Jews Are Afraid to Walk' in Europe

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach told Newsmax on Saturday that "Jews are afraid to walk through the streets" of Europe.

In the wake of increasingly violent attacks on Jews across Europe, Amichai Chikli, Israeli minister of diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism, advised Jews to consider emigrating.

"All the people behind me, many of them are American tourists. I'm here visiting local communities throughout Europe who feel endangered, threatened," Boteach said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

"All of these have been taken off," he said, referring to kippahs. "All of this, which is in the book of Deuteronomy, that identifies you as being a Jew — they're all gone. All of them. They're all gone.

"Jews are afraid to walk through the streets for fear of being threatened or harassed or murdered. Now, that has a 2000-year history here in Europe. It has almost no history in the United States.

Boteach referenced the killing of Israeli embassy staff members Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26 who were slain less than two miles from the White House in late May.

"We've now seen over the past three weeks two Jews literally shot in the head, a five-minute walk from the most secure location on Earth, the White House that was in Washington.," he said.

"Now we've seen Jews burnt alive. Now in Boulder, Colorado, amidst the beautiful scenery of the Rocky Mountains, Jews are being burnt alive.

"That is shocking that European antisemitism has been mainstream in America, has shocked our community to its core," Boteach said.

