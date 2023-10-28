Rabbi Mark Wildes to Newsmax: Hamas Assaults on Shared Values

The Hamas assaults on Israel on Oct. 7 were an "incredible assault" on the values that Jews and Christians share, and the war that has happened as a result is a war against those values, Rabbi Mark Wildes, the founder of the Manhattan Jewish Experience, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"This is such an important time for Jews and Christians to stand side by side," Wildes said on Newsmax's "America Right Now," during an interview along with Father Leo Patalinghug. "We believe in compassion. We believe in justice. We believe in care for the vulnerable."

And the war, he said, is "not some resistance movement trying to free the Palestinian people of some sort of occupation. Israel vacated the Gaza Strip in 2005."

The Hamas attack was "not some sort of attack against an army," Wildes added. "It was an attack against small children. It was an attack against the elderly. They took a Holocaust survivor as a hostage."

If Jews and Christians can't stand together at this time, then "I'm not sure when we could," Wildes continued.

"This is something that we both hold dear," he said. "This is something we both have to cry out against and not simply view this as some sort of political strife because this is much more deep."

Patalinghug, meanwhile, agreed that while there are theological differences between Christians, Jews, and Muslims, "we're all supposed to see each other as children of God."

But sin has entered into the world and has created animosity to the point of violence, he said.

"Some people are so blinded that they cannot see the dignity of God, even in their neighbor," he added. "Jesus Christ was a Jew; and, therefore, we have this special relationship to [the Jews]."

Patalinghug said he is praying that leaders will "start practicing the faith that they profess and working toward a peaceful resolution" for Israel while realizing that "faith requires us to live as brothers and sisters on Earth ... if you're living with people that you don't like on Earth, then you're not going to like heaven."

Meanwhile, the pro-Palestinian argument that the Jewish people are not native to the Israeli territory is wrong, said Wildes.

"If anyone's indigenous to this land, it's the Jewish people," he said. "We've been there since Moses led the Jewish people into the land of Israel close to 4,000 years ago.

"The land of Israel has never been devoid of Jewish people. There has never been a moment in history when there haven't been Jews living there. There have been many moments when others have ruled over the land, but Jews have always tried to get back there. The modern-day Zionism launched by the great and late Theodore Hertzel was really working off of thousands of years of Jewish existence."

The land also was not given to the Jews after the Holocaust, when "we lost 6 million of our kind and the world felt bad for us and gave us this land where Arabs were living," said Wildes. Patalinghug added that Christians are also under attack in the Holy Land.

"There are Christians, even in the Gaza Strip. And so again, the dignity of humanity must be respected," he said. "When we see each other as less than humans, then we become gods. That's my fear is that there are some people who want to play God, and it is dangerous to the world and not just the Holy Land."

The Israel-Hamas war, he added, is a "terrible tragedy," but "there is an opportunity to come together to defend the faith practiced by Christ and his teachings in the land in which he lived in the land, promised to the Jewish people by God through Abraham."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!