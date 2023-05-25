×
Tags: rabbi gershon schusterman | why god why | grief

Rabbi Gershon Schusterman to Newsmax: Turn to God 'When It Hurts Like Hell'

By    |   Thursday, 25 May 2023 02:23 PM EDT

A rabbi who has made it his life's work to help bring people closer to God through loss is a living example of what he preaches.

Rabbi Gershon Schusterman's book "Why God Why: How to Believe in Heaven When It Hurts Like Hell" details his life since losing his wife in 1986 and becoming a 38-year-old widower with 11 children to raise.

Schusterman told Newsmax's "National Report" how his despair has become a triumph.

"I got over it; I remarried; and I've married off all my 11 young orphans, and they're all happily married with families of their own," Schusterman told co-hosts Emma Rechenberg and Shaun Kraisman on Thursday.

"Why God Why" can be ordered on Amazon, and it provides insight on "his personal quest for answers to these timeless questions," which "led him to a deeper exploration of Judaism's teachings about how to cope with and transcend tragedy, teachings that have provided comfort and understanding to millions of people throughout the generations."

The book promises to help the grieving to work through loss, grow for a hopeful future, and "develop a personal relationship with God that opens a channel for both challenging communication as well as comforting resolution."

"This is a book for all times and for people of all faiths ― or even no faith at all," according to the book synopsis. "It is a book about moving from darkness to light, toward God, and ultimately toward hope."

