PublicSq. CEO Seifert to Newsmax: Pushing Back Against 'Woke' Companies

PublicSq. founder and CEO Michael Seifert says his company, which just went public yesterday, is pushing back against corporations that have "far more interest in embracing globalist ideas of ESG [environmental, social, and corporate governance] and DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] and these different things over the interests of the American people."

"Today was a big win for the company obviously, but also the country," Seifert said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Companies like Disney, Facebook, and Starbucks "have forgotten excellence in meritocracy and focusing on our country and our local communities, and they've embraced these progressive political values that has them acting more like political organizations than companies," he added.

"We're pushing back against that by offering the nation's largest marketplace of businesses that love their country, love the Constitution and the values that it protects. We are a company that has over 55,000 small businesses on our marketplace. And yesterday, we took the company public so that we could be by the people for the people and owned now by we the people."

PublicSq. has over 1.1 million consumer members active on its platform and more than 55,000 business.

Accounts are free for buyers and sellers.

Seifert said major companies have "taken their eye off the ball by catering to shareholders and not customers."

"If you have a company that has an ESG statement company, it means that they're prioritizing these other stakeholders — so climate activism and these different progressive policies, which means they've taken their eye off the ball.

"So what we try to do is with that information not just boycott. Boycotts are great. They are effective because you should never feel like you have to spend your money at any given business. But if you want to actually change the country in a profound way with your wallets, if you want to get things back to normal — because I think that's all kind of what we want ... we have to realize that consumer spending is where it starts. Instead of going to Starbucks, let's pick a local coffee shop. We're going to help you find them, and then you can know that you're not funding a company that's going to try to use your money against you and your family values."

