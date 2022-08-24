Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Biden Is Buying Votes With Student Loan Forgiveness

Coming off a win in Tuesday's special Republican primary runoff for Senate in Oklahoma, GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's Wednesday announcement to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt was an attempt by Democrats to buy votes in the upcoming midterms.

Speaking with "Spicer & Co.," Mullin said that "this is nothing more than President Biden trying to buy votes ... they're trying to allow Biden to buy those votes knowing that 60% of the taxpayers today never got a college degree."

According to USA Today, Biden announced he would cancel up to $10,000 of student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year. In addition, the amount forgiven could be as high as $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The decision could affect as many as 43 million Americans, 20 million of which could have their debt wiped clean.

Mullin added that despite Biden's attempt to "buy votes," the "students have already made their minds up."

In a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, Newsweek reported on Wednesday that Biden's approval rating reached the highest it has been in months, with 43% of voters approving of the president's job performance.

