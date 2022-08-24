×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: primary | midterm | student loans | president joe biden

Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Biden Is Buying Votes With Student Loan Forgiveness

(Newsmax/''Spicer & Co.'')

By    |   Wednesday, 24 August 2022 08:11 PM EDT

Coming off a win in Tuesday's special Republican primary runoff for Senate in Oklahoma, GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's Wednesday announcement to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt was an attempt by Democrats to buy votes in the upcoming midterms.

Speaking with "Spicer & Co.," Mullin said that "this is nothing more than President Biden trying to buy votes ... they're trying to allow Biden to buy those votes knowing that 60% of the taxpayers today never got a college degree."

According to USA Today, Biden announced he would cancel up to $10,000 of student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year. In addition, the amount forgiven could be as high as $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The decision could affect as many as 43 million Americans, 20 million of which could have their debt wiped clean.

Mullin added that despite Biden's attempt to "buy votes," the "students have already made their minds up."

In a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, Newsweek reported on Wednesday that Biden's approval rating reached the highest it has been in months, with 43% of voters approving of the president's job performance.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Coming off a win in Tuesday's special Republican primary runoff for Senate in Oklahoma, GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's Wednesday announcement to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt was an attempt by Democrats to buy votes ...
primary, midterm, student loans, president joe biden
244
2022-11-24
Wednesday, 24 August 2022 08:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved