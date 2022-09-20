×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: presidential statement | joe biden | covid | over

Dershowitz to Newsmax: WH to Be Sued for Biden's COVID 'Over' Statement

(Newsmax/''Spicer & Co.'')

By    |   Tuesday, 20 September 2022 06:56 PM EDT

The White House will start receiving lawsuits after President Joe Biden's public declaration that "the pandemic is over," retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Biden told CBS' Scott Pelley in a "60 Minutes" interview that "the pandemic is over," but then qualified the statement, saying that "we still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's ...  but the pandemic is over."

Speaking to "Spicer & Co.," Dershowitz said it's not a matter of "can there be lawsuits," but "there will be. will be. Obviously, people will bring lawsuits."

But in response, he predicted, the "White House will say, 'whoops, we made a mistake. It's not over for all purposes. It's only over for certain purposes."

"And remember," Dershowitz added, "there are at least three kinds of mandates: presidential mandates, some of which are constitutional; congressional mandates; and then there are gubernatorial mandates — state mandates — done by governors, some even done by mayors.

"But this statement is significant because the president, who is the chief law enforcement officer, really has the right to declare an emergency over. The White House is already backed away a little bit from it. And we'll have to see what their formal position is because there will be lawsuits. I have absolutely no doubt about it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The White House will start receiving lawsuits after President Joe Biden's public declaration that "the pandemic is over," retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday.
presidential statement, joe biden, covid, over
273
2022-56-20
Tuesday, 20 September 2022 06:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved