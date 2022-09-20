Dershowitz to Newsmax: WH to Be Sued for Biden's COVID 'Over' Statement

The White House will start receiving lawsuits after President Joe Biden's public declaration that "the pandemic is over," retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Biden told CBS' Scott Pelley in a "60 Minutes" interview that "the pandemic is over," but then qualified the statement, saying that "we still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's ... but the pandemic is over."

Speaking to "Spicer & Co.," Dershowitz said it's not a matter of "can there be lawsuits," but "there will be. will be. Obviously, people will bring lawsuits."

But in response, he predicted, the "White House will say, 'whoops, we made a mistake. It's not over for all purposes. It's only over for certain purposes."

"And remember," Dershowitz added, "there are at least three kinds of mandates: presidential mandates, some of which are constitutional; congressional mandates; and then there are gubernatorial mandates — state mandates — done by governors, some even done by mayors.

"But this statement is significant because the president, who is the chief law enforcement officer, really has the right to declare an emergency over. The White House is already backed away a little bit from it. And we'll have to see what their formal position is because there will be lawsuits. I have absolutely no doubt about it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!