Serbian President to Newsmax: Trump Officials Showed Their Dedication

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić offered high praise for the Trump administration during a Newsmax interview.

He made his comments during a Friday appearance on “Wake Up America.” He was asked if the Serbian people would embrace another Trump administration.

He said Trump officials had spoken to their counterparts in Serbia for nearly three hours a day during the first Trump administration.

“They showed their dedication,” he said. “They showed their will and commitment. They were working with us. It doesn't matter whether we agreed upon everything or not — and we did not.

“But they wanted to listen to us. And we appreciated that a lot. That's what was my real experience, and I cannot forget it."

Meanwhile, he maintained that Kosovo is trying to provoke Serbia and called on the U.S. and European Union to take steps to prevent it.

The EU on Tuesday called on Serbia and Kosovo to respect an agreement meant to end tensions between them and put their relations on a more normal path after talks between their leaders ended in acrimony last week, The Associated Press reported.

“You know that we have an ongoing negotiating process under the auspices of EU," the Serbian president noted. “Previously we had some good attempts made by the Trump administration — particularly when we were trying to implement Washington's arrangement.

“Now I'm very much afraid of the escalating measures that were taken by [Kosovo Prime Minister Albin] Kurti in recent times, and I'm afraid that he's going to repeat them tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, and every single day. He does it just for the sake of provoking Serbs because I don't know what he expects."