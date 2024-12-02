Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax: Biden 'Lied to the American People'

Corey Lewandowski, senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Monday that it’s "not surprising" President Joe Biden issued a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, despite previously vowing not to do so.

President Biden on Sunday issued a "full and unconditional pardon" for his son for any offenses that he "committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014, through December 1, 2024," according to a statement from the White House.

Lewandowski told "National Report," "Well, honestly, it's not surprising" that President Biden pardoned Hunter Biden despite a past pledge not to issue a pardon or to commute his sentence.

He added: "The fake media outrage that we didn't know this was coming is kind of where we really are. I mean, we know that he lied to the American people, as he has done many times. And so we knew he was going to pardon Hunter Biden."

Lewandowski said: "What is most troubling, though, is that Joe Biden is now claiming what Donald Trump has always said, that it's a two-tiered justice system. The difference is this is Joe Biden's Justice Department who went after his son — who not only was found guilty but pled guilty to all of these charges."

He said: "This wasn't like the case of Donald Trump, where we've had a Justice Department that's been out of control. This is Hunter Biden with his own laptop, under his own words, and his own admission that he's a felon — lied on his gun application. We know that he did a series of things that were wrong. And now Joe Biden is giving the widest pardon of any president in 50 years. And that's amazing."

