Poroshenko: If You Want Safe World, 'De-Putinize Russia'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "mentally ill" person who cannot be trusted, and the only way for a peaceful world is to 'de-Putinize" former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko tells Newsmax.

Newsmax Senior Correspondent John Huddy accompanied Poroshenko on a tour of the just-liberated city of Chernihiv, and when Huddy asked the former president about reports that the United States is sending anti-chemical weapons equipment to Ukraine he said there is only one way to find out if Putin has plans to use such weapons on his country: Ask Putin's psychiatrist.

"Because I think he is completely mad and crazy," Poroshenko said, making the Russian leader "unpredictable." Such people could very well resort to "bacteriological and chemical" weapons, he told Huddy. "That's why we need more weapons to fastly stop him, because we need to do, if you want to have a safe world, we need to have a de-Putinization of Russia."

The interview aired Tuesday on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co."

Much like Bucha, where dead bodies of slaughtered civilians were seen lying in the streets, Russian troops mercilessly attacked civilians in Chernihiv for no apparent reason. The Newsmax crew traveling with Poroshenko had to stop its vehicle to avoid mines left in the street by the retreating Russian forces.

Poroshenko said that denials from Russian officials of the massacres should not be trusted.

"First, don't trust Putin at all," Poroshenko said. "He's a complete liar. Secondly, don't accept Putin as an adequate person. He's mentally ill."

It was Putin who gave the orders to the Russian army to attack civilians in "a major organized massacre," Poroshenko said.

"Rape, they kill civilians," he said accusing their defeated forces of being capable of fighting only with civilians, "with the women, with the children."

"Today, we have 168 children were killed, raped, marauding of Ukrainian property," he said. " They [are] much worse than the Nazis in the original war. They want to kill us, and we simply want to live."

Putin and his leaders, Poroshenko said, "want to erase Ukraine from the world map, and we simply want to exist. How we can reach a compromise if he cannot accept Ukraine as a state and Ukrainians as a people."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here