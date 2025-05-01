Catholic Content Creator to Newsmax: Papal Conclave Has Turned Viral

Catholic content creator Grady Connolly told Newsmax on Thursday that the papal conclave has turned viral, "and I think there's pros and cons to it."

"I think the pro is that you have people that are so informed on what's going on with the church, and, you know, it calls them to prayer," Connolly told Newsmax's Tom Basile in an interview on "Wake up America" filmed in the streets of Rome.

"There are more people praying for our Holy Father, the passing of Pope Francis and the future Pope."

"But I think, also, we have to be really prudent with what we consume — that there's so much information, that how are we then going to prayer and actually praying for the next Pope [and] not just kind of consuming information and getting caught up in the politics of it all," he added.

"The church and the papacy is beyond one person, and we have to remember that through all this."

Catholic cardinals have set May 7 as the start date for the conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor, delaying the secret voting for two days so they can get to know one another better and find consensus on a candidate before they are sequestered in the Sistine Chapel.

