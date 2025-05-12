Francis Rooney to Newsmax: Pope Picking Leo 'Instructive' About Worldview

The fact that Robert Prevost took the name Leo XIV "is very instructive about the way he sees challenges in the world," said former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Francis Rooney on Newsmax Monday.

"His predecessor, Pope Leo XIII, at the end of the … 19th century, wrote extensively about the difficulties caused by the Industrial Revolution, and now, as the Pope alluded to, we're in a different kind of revolution, a technological one that has its own set of challenges for people all around the world," Rooney told "Newsline." "And I think that he's going to be continuing to address that as well as the plight of marginalized people."

Pope Leo won the consensus of the 133 cardinal electors after only four ballots, which "shows the power of the Holy Spirit to guide these cardinals to make a good decision," Rooney said. "And now we have a pope who is uniquely positioned to solve some problems that plague the church around the world."

Pope Leo XIV is also "uniquely positioned to enrich the interest of young people to return to the church and be more involved in the church," Rooney said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com