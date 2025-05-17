Santorum to Newsmax: Pope Will See GOP Represents Values of Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV is likely going to understand that the Republican Party and the conservative party, "is now the party that represents the values of the Catholic Church much more than the Democrats do," says former Rep. Rick Santorum.

"I think that’s a big shift and that’s something I don’t think Pope Francis really understood very well," Santorum told Newsmax TV’s "Saturday Report."

"I think this pope, Pope Leo XIV, is going to understand that and understand the importance of the relationship between the Vatican and the Trump administration and the folks who are in control of the Congress right now," he added.

"So, I think that diplomatic, you know, potential synergy between this pope who again, I'm not saying he's politically conservative or anything, that's not the point. The point is that there is a much greater connection between the Republicans and the conservative movement in America and the church writ large than what we've seen the Democrats who have basically strayed away from all teachings of the Catholic Church."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com