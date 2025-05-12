Pope's Brother to Newsmax: 'Something Different' Evident Early On

"Something different" was evident at a young age in Pope Leo XIV, his eldest brother told Newsmax on Monday.

"From the beginning, at a very young age, Rob, my brother, the now-Pope, had something different about him that we saw as his immediate family," Louis Prevost said of Robert Prevost on "National Report."

Louis Prevost said it wasn't something only family members noticed.

"Neighbors saw when he got into school," he said. "His teachers saw. People always said something. There was something. ... He's got a vocation, he's got a calling. ... I believe it was one of the nuns, when he was in second grade, told him one day, 'Robert Francis, you're going to be Pope one day. I just know it.'"

Louis Prevost said the future Pope's mother even created an altar by spreading a sheet over an ironing board.

"We supported, even though we made fun of it a lot, his playing priest, pretend Mass, distributing Holy Communion with the Necco wafers in the cup my mom painted gold for him to be a chalice," Louis Prevost said.

